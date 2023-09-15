Man United to face PSG in Women’s Champions League qualifier

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Manchester United will make their debut in the Women’s Champions League when they play Paris St-Germain in the second qualifying round for a place in the group stage.

United qualified for Europe for the first time after the club finished as runners-up in the Women’s Super League last season, ahead of champions Chelsea.

The first leg of the match against two-time finalists PSG will be played at home on October 10 or 11, while the return leg will be played on October 18 or 19 to decide the remaining 12 places in the group.

Defending champions Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern Munich, and last year’s semi-finalists and WSL champions Chelsea have already qualified for the group stages, which start in November.

Scottish champions Glasgow City face Norwegian club SK Brann after beating Lithuania’s Gintra in the first round.

Arsenal were knocked out by Paris FC in the first qualifying round, alongside Scottish side Celtic.