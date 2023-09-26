MAN tours Lagos local factory, hails production capacity

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Executive of Manufacturing Association of Nigeria, MAN, has expressed confidence in the capacity of a local furniture firm in Ikorodu area of Lagos State in revolutionising the furniture industry in modern Nigeria.

The Director General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, alongside other Executives of the body, made the remarks at the weekend during the tour of the sprawling factory of H&Y Furniture Manufacturers located in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

H&Y Furniture Manufacturers, led by Mrs. Feyisola Abiru, is a dynamic and innovative company specializing in the design, production, and installation of high-quality furniture solutions.

Additionally, the company provides an in-house academy where young people have the opportunity to enhance their wood furniture making skills.

MAN Executives were conducted on the tour of the factory by Mrs Abiru and her management team, applauded the expertise and production capacity of the company.

For over a decade, H&Y has been a registered member of MAN, a frontline advocacy manufacturers’ association established to promote and protect collective interests of manufacturers in Nigeria.

They were shown high capacity machines that process wood for furniture-making.

Mr. Olumide Owolabi, H&Y Factory Manager, explained that the company has capacity to produce world-class furniture for all categories of clients in Nigeria.

According to him, the company’s production output has been upscaled to meet the rising demands of customers.

Ajayi-Kabir in his remarks after the tour of the factory said, “What I admire about the company is its preference for young people, which is where the future belongs.

“It also has products which will revolutionise the use of furniture in Nigeria. Its modern machines, and dedicated and happy workforce are also fascinating.

“And also looking into the future in terms of expanding his operations, even taking advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement, with a market of over 1.4 billion people, there is an expansive capacity to grow and the company should be a leading company in Nigeria and should be able to excel in the African continent.

“I wish the Managing Director and team more growth.

“The environment is tough, there are challenges. It is only when you have resilience and you are focused on the job that you will be able to achieve success. When next visit, I believe the company will be bigger than this.”

With a legacy dating back to 1997 and a commitment to excellence, H&Y has earned a reputation for its modular manufacturing processes, which ensure precision, efficiency, and consistent quality.

Whether furnishing corporate offices, educational institutions, hospitality spaces, or residential areas, H&Y’s unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with a focus on durability and innovation.

This company stands out in the Nigerian furniture market, offering customizable, durable, and aesthetically pleasing products that transform spaces while maintaining a keen eye on environmental sustainability.

H&Y Furniture Manufacturers, is a symbol of timeless innovation and a trusted partner for customers seeking exceptional furniture solutions.