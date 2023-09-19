Man City vs Red Star Belgrade: It will be easier to retain UCL title – Guardiola

Man City vs Red Star Belgrade

Pep Guardiola has said that retaining the Champions League title will be easier for Man City ahead of their group stage opener against Red Star Belgrade.

City lifted their first Champions League crown after a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Istanbul in June, putting paid to years of disappointment and ill-luck in the competition.

Asked about City’s chances of retaining the title ahead of their Group G opener at home to Red Star Belgrade, Guardiola told his Monday news conference: “It’ll be easier. The most difficult to win is the first one. It is incredible for us but it is just one.”

However, Guardiola said his players should not feel at ease, adding: “Tomorrow is the first step. We will try and get the first three points.

“It’s important the players don’t feel relaxed. For our club to win the Champions League is incredible but in perspective how many [clubs have] won one Champions League? A lot.

“We haven’t done anything special with just one, but we are incredibly proud.”