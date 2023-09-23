Man City vs Nottm Forest: Preview – team news, head-to-head

Manchester City will hope to continue their fine form this season, winning all games so far. Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, has had a decent performance this season, with two wins, two losses, and one draw.

The Reds will go into the game in eighth place, their highest ever in the Premier League since September 1998.

Team news

Manchester City will be without Bernardo Silva who picked up a leg injury in the Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade. He joins Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones on the sidelines.

Mateo Kovacic and Jack Grealish could make a return to the team after missing out in the last few games.

Nottingham Forest will be without Serge Aurier and Felipe, who are nearing full fitness after recovering from injuries. Defender Willy Boly is expected to return after recovering from an illness.

Head-to-head

Manchester City are unbeaten in six league meetings since a 3-2 home defeat in the second tier in December 1997.

Manchester City are unbeaten in six league meetings since a 3-2 home defeat in the second tier in December 1997 (W4, D2).

Manchester City wins 31

Nottingham Forest wins 26

Draw 24

Possible lineups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Nunes; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

Nottingham Forest: Turner; McKenna, Worrall, Montiel; Tavares, Mangala, Sangare, Aina; Yates, Gibbs-White, Awoniyi