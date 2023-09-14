Man, 65 arrested for molesting four-year-old girl in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Police operatives in Katsina have secured the arrest of a 65-year-old man, identified as Haruna Wanzam, (aka Baba Tsoho), of Abuja quarters in Katsina Metropolis, for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl.

The spokesman of Katsina Police Command, ASP Abunakar Sadiq disclosed that the arrest came about following a distressing report filed with the Dandagoro Divisional Police Headquarters by the father of the young victim.

Acting swiftly upon receiving the report, detectives from the Katsina State Police Command launched an immediate investigation, which led to the successful arrest of the suspect on September 7, 2023.

In the course of investigation, the suspect, confessed to his involvement in the heinous act, revealing some troubling details.

From the investigation it was discovered that the suspect had taken advantage of the absence of the minor’s parents, who were away on a visit at the time. Under these circumstances, he allegedly lured and molested the defenseless four-year-old girl.