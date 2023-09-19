MALNUTRITION: What Nigeria should do to attain SDGs

FILE: Malnourished children

…UNICEF says stunting, anemia, others must be adequately tackled

By Chioma Obinna

With Nigeria off track to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs, by 2030, the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, says that to get back on track, there is a critical need for the country to accelerate progress for stunting and anemia, among other indicators.

Presently, statistics available from the 2018 national demographic survey show that Nigeria has 23,5 million anemic children, 12 million stunted, 3 million wasted, 17.7 million people hungry, and one million suffering from acute malnutrition, with an average annual rate of reduction for stunting of only 1.4 percent points per year.

UNICEF Nutrition Officer Nkeiru Enwelum, who spoke to Good Health Weekly in Port Harcourt, lamented that though Nigeria is off track with the SDG targets, the country is close to reaching targets for exclusive breast feeding and wasting.

According to Enwelum, the SDGs, especially Goal 2, which is zero hunger, call on countries and governments to put efforts in place to address some nutritional challenges that the country has.

She said for Nigeria to achieve these targets, there was a need to meet targets about wasting, stunting, exclusive breastfeeding, anemia, low birth weight, overweight, and obesity.

“Nigeria is currently off track to achieve some SDG targets except exclusive breastfeeding and overweight. For the rest of the SDGs that are not on target, what we need to do is intensify our programs.

“We need to prevent malnutrition in the population, and where that fails, we need to ensure treatment for children with malnutrition. When we are able to do this, we need to implement our programs at scale.

“The three things to remember are to prevent malnutrition and ensure we integrate nutrition commodities into the health, food system, and social protection programmes. The third thing to remember is that we need to implement these programmes at scale because we need to be able to implement them at scale to be able to see the results of the programmes on board. If we do these, we will have results and reverse the trends. Hopefully, we will be able to reach our SDG goals by 2030”, she stated.

Enwelum, who further stated that malnutrition was widespread in Nigeria with different data in each state, said: “There are some states that are doing well in terms of improving access to therapeutic foods for children; there are states that are doing well in terms of prevention, so I would say it’s a tricky question to answer because while malnutrition is widespread, states are also prioritizing what is important to them, either improving access to prevention or access to treatment.”

She emphasised the need for various ministries, including health, agriculture, social protection, water resources, women affairs, and humanitarian development, to prioritize nutrition and allocate budget for nutrition programmes.

“We need nutrition to be included in the budget, and then as we go into next year, we need those funds that were budgeted to be released to fund nutrition activities.”

Speaking on the 3 million children malnourished in Nigeria, Enwelum said that while the government, UNICEF, and other partners were on deck to provide some of the support for severe acute malnutrition, she called for more funding to ensure that affected children would require treatment while other newborns were prevented from coming down with nutrition-related conditions.