Mali’s junta delays February presidential election

Mali’s ruling junta on Monday announced it would delay a presidential election scheduled for February that was aimed at returning civilian leaders to power in the jihadist-hit West African nation.
The two rounds — initially set for February 4 and 18, 2024 — “will be slightly postponed for technical reasons”, government spokesman Abdoulaye Maiga told reporters.
Those reasons include issues linked to the adoption this year of a new constitution and a review of the electoral lists, he said.
He also cited a dispute with the French company Idemia, which the junta says is involved in the census process.
“The new dates for the presidential election will be communicated later,” Maiga said.
AFP
