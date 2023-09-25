Mali’s junta delays February presidential election

Mali’s ruling junta on Monday announced it would delay a presidential election scheduled for February that was aimed at returning civilian leaders to power in the jihadist-hit West African nation.

The two rounds — initially set for February 4 and 18, 2024 — “will be slightly postponed for technical reasons”, government spokesman Abdoulaye Maiga told reporters.

Those reasons include issues linked to the adoption this year of a new constitution and a review of the electoral lists, he said.

He also cited a dispute with the French company Idemia, which the junta says is involved in the census process.

“The new dates for the presidential election will be communicated later,” Maiga said.

