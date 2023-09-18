Malaria: Firm suppprt 150 expectant mothers with insecticide-treated nets

…as 150 expectant mothers received insecticide-treated nets from SEEPCO

By Funmi Ajumobi

The Chief Medical Director, Lagos Maternity Hospital, Dr Olufemi Omololu, lauded Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Co. Ltd. (SEEPCO), for its Malaria Prevention Initiative where no fewer than 150 expectant mothers got support with long-lasting insecticide-treated nets, (LLINs) on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Omololu said malaria is one of Africa’s greatest challenges and to successfully control malaria, measures such as improved sanitation, using insecticide repellent, a safe environment, and enhanced health education.

He explained that insecticide-treated nets are part of ways that emphasize that prevention is better than cure, adding that malaria has been the most prevalent cause of pre and post-maternal mortality among expectant mothers.

“Malaria, being a potentially life-threatening disease, has plagued humans for a very long time.

“The elimination of malaria requires strengthening community responses. Hence, regular awareness campaigns and timely medical support become essential,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Nurse Champion, Elizabeth Oluwatoyin, the Apex Nurse of the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital said malaria has a significant impact on the health of infants, young children, and pregnant women adding that these vulnerable groups are the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Pregnant women and children account for the vast majority of deaths due to malaria. They are not fully aware of the challenges associated with treating malaria. Initiatives such as this provide a framework for strengthening preventive actions.

“Protecting these vulnerable groups of people from mosquito bites is crucial for their health and well-being. By providing a safe environment, we can reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases,” Mrs Oluwatoyin said.

She commended SEEPCO for bringing the insecticide-treated nets to the hospital, especially during the rainy season when malaria is most prevalent especially among the blighted communities, adding that the distribution of the nets to the pregnant women would go a long way to protect them and preserve their lives as well as their unborn babies.

Dignitaries present at the event were Dr. Olufemi Omololu – Chief Medical Director, Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Dr. Ogungbemile – Deputy Chief Medical Director, Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, and Pharm Mrs.Olubajo – Director, Pharmacy, Lagos Island Maternity Hospital who also commended the malaria prevention initiative.

The fight against malaria continues to advance as the scale of the malaria burden remains immense, but the disease is both preventable and treatable.

SEEPCO has a continuous commitment to offering sustainable development programs that improve health, safety, and progressively enable communities and impact lives.