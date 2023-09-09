Makinde mourns late Ekefa Olubadan

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN-Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has condoled with the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba m Lekan Balogun and the people of Ibadanland over the death of the Ekefa Olubadan and Babasale Musulumi of Ibadanland, Senior Chief Lateef Oyelade.

The governor on Saturday, equally expressed his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the late Senior Chief and the Muslim Ummah in Ibadanland, praying to God to grant repose to the soul of the late Chief Oyelade.

Describing the deceased elder statesman as a community man and an individual that was so passionate about Ibadan and Oyo State’s progress, Governor Makinde noted that the deceased contributed immensely to the growth of the city in his own ways.

He said: “I express my condolences to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Dr. Mohood Lekan Balogun and the traditional council, over the death of the Ekefa Olubadan, Senior Chief Lateef Oyelade.”

“I equally condole with the immediate family of Baba and the Muslim Ummah in Ibadanland to whom he was a patron and a great figure as Babasale Musulumi of Ibadanland. I pray that Allah SWT grants him Aljanah Firdaus.”