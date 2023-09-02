Makinde approves selection of Prince Laoye as Soun-elect

By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has approved the appointment of Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye as the new Soun-elect of Ogbomosoland.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in the state, Mr. Olusegun Olayiwola made this known in a statement on Saturday that the announcement followed the long-drawn processes specified under the law.

“His Excellency congratulates the new Soun-elect on his ascension to the throne of his forebears,” the statement added.

The commissioner said the exalted position has placed the monarch-elect in the position to facilitate harmony, understanding and tolerance amongst his people.