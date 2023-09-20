Maintain sanctity of your office, Oborevwori charges Traditional Rulers

Oborevwori

By Akpokona Omafuaire

OTORERE – THE Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has charged traditional rulers to maintain and improve on the sanctity of their office by leading the people to greater prosperity in an atmosphere of peace, love and cultural respect between the throne and the people.

Oborevwori gave this charge during the presentation of the Staff of Office to the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom, HRM Macaulay Ovbagbedia Popo, Uhurhie-Osadjere II, at Otorere-Agbon in Ughelli South Local Government Area.

The Governor represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme at the event held that the event of today marks the confirmation of the various traditional rites and processes that commemorate the ascension to the throne of Owhorode of the historic kingdom.

“I am happy about the peace and love that prevail throughout the processes as they are hallmarks of the confidence reposed in him by the people of Olomu.

“And I urged you to be transparent while upholding at all times the virtue of justice, fair play, and equity in all your dealings with your subjects and in everything you do and every decision you take, I implore you to place the interest of the majority of your people and the fear of God above all considerations.

“Ensure that you encourage the free flow of communication, dialogue and consultations in all segments of your kingdom as the government will continue to rely on traditional rulers as a reliable medium to communicate to the people

“The traditional institution remains a priceless legacy in any African society and they should give priority attention to matters of security in their various domains, work with the security agencies and the local government councils.”

In his welcome address the president general of Olomu Kingdom, Olorogun Moses Taiga said, “On this historic occasion in our kingdom, we would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to the executive governor of Delta State for the unwavering support and commitment to the development of our kingdom.

He said, “Your presence here is a testament to the recognition of the importance of our traditional institution and the significant role it plays in the social-economic fabric of the state.

“We have several demands, the establishment of a vocational academy to equip our people in the areas of carpentry, electrical work and tiling work and the establishment of technical institutes in Olomu Kingdom.

“We call for the dredging of the Okpare River to facilitate trade and transportation of agricultural products, other goods and services by the people.

“We appeal to the state and federal governments to quickly address the security and socio-economic challenges posed by the activities of herdsmen in Olomu.”

On his part, the Ohworode of Olomu, HRM Macaulay Ovbagbedia, Uhurie-Osadjere II, disclosed that the occasion marks the beginning of a new era in the history of the Olomu people

“There is much to repair, much to restore, much to heal, much to build and much to gain if only we galvanize our collective efforts towards building the United Kingdom of our dream.”