Maguire’s mom issues statement on son’s criticism, says comments ‘disgraceful’

Harry Maguire’s mother, Zoe, has issued a statement in response to the criticism of the Manchester United and Three Lions of England centre-back.

Maguire has struggled for game time under Ten Hag and was subjected to abuse from some individuals after scoring an own goal in England’s 3-1 win over Scotland on Tuesday.

In a post on her Instagram story on Thursday (@zoemaguirewilkinson), Zoe described the comments about Maguire as disgraceful.

Her words, “As a mum, seeing the level of negative and abusive comments in which is receiving from some fans, pundits and the media is disgraceful and totally unacceptable to any walk of life never mind someone who works his socks off for club and country.

“I was there in the stands as usual, it’s not acceptable what’s been created over nothing”. “I understand that in world of football there are ups and downs, positive and negatives but what Harry receives has gone far beyond football.

“For me seeing him go through what’s he’s going through is not ok. I’d hate to have to see other parents or players go through this in future, especially young boys and girls breaking through the ranks today.

“Harry has a massive heart and it’s a good job he’s mentally strong and can handle it as others may not be able too.

“I wish this sort of abuse on nobody.”

Maguire has received support from his teammate Aaron Ramsdale, including England boss Gareth Southgate.