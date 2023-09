LP floors PDP in Edo senatorial election

By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Benin City on Thursday, affirmed the election of Senator Neda Imasuen of the Labour Party (LP) as the Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District.



Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen and his party (PDP), had through suit no EPT/ED/SEN/03/2023 approached the tribunal to challenge Imasuen’s victory in the February 25 election.

The three-member panel led by Justice Yusuf Ubale Mohammed, dismissed the petition for lack of merit and incompetent.

Justice Mohammed, who read the over three hours judgement, said the petitioners failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Imasuen was not qualified to participate in the election.

The tribunal held that the allegations of non-qualification, party nomination or sponsorship for an election are pre-election matters that can only be entertained by a Federal High Court.

He added that Iduoriyekemwen and his party PDP also failed to prove that the senator did not score the majority of valid votes in the election.

Reacting to the court verdict, Senator Imasuen while dedicating the court victory to the people of Edo commended the tribunal for its courage to interpret the law as it should be and for also standing for the truth of justice.



He said “He said, “I am grateful to God and the people of my constituency for standing by me through this difficult period. I will never take their efforts for granted and I will reciprocate by serving them well. It is unfortunate that my opponent had to go to court but the tribunal’s verdict has validated my victory at the polls.



“I must commend the tribunal for holding to justice and ensuring that our victory at the poll is upheld,” he added.