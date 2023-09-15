Loyibo celebrates Michael Tidi at 43

High Chief Mike Loyibo, the traditional prime minister of Tuomo Kingdom has congratulated Chairman of Warri South Local Government Council, Hon. Dr. Michael Tidi on his 43rd birth anniversary.

Loyibo, who is Chairman Delta South Leaders and Stakeholders Forum extolled the Council boss for his unwavering commitment to the growth and development of Warri South and Delta State in general.

He said that Tidi has made significant impact in the Council administration adding that history would be kind to him for his outstanding accomplishments in the area.

He said: “On behalf of my family, friends and political associates, I congratulate my dear friend and brother, the dynamic Chairman of Warri South Local Government Council, the indomitable Hon. Dr. Michael Tidi on his 43rd birth anniversary.

“As a distinguished grassroot politician, Tidi has had an outstanding impact in the governance of Warri South Council.

“Over the years, Tidi has continued to ensure that the oil city of Warri is revamped by advocating for the rebuilding of infrastructure that would attract investors back to the once investor’s haven.

“At 43, we are proud of his outstanding accomplishments in life and it is our prayer that God continues to bless him with robust health and amazing testimonies,” Loyibo stated.