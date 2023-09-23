Love goes sour as ‘Kariya’  premieres on Africa Magic Hausa

By Benjamin Njoku

Africa Magic has premiered its highly anticipated Hausa series, ‘ Kariya’ which is expected to take everything you know about love stories and redefine your ideas in the face of chaos and choices.

According to Dr. Busola Tejumola, the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, “Kariya is a series that entertains and delves into the intricacies of human relationships and the unexpected twists that life throws our way.

The show, she said is Africa Magic’s testament to delivering content that resonates with our diverse and discerning audience.

“Kariya allows us to tell the most intimate love story in the most unexpected way possible while celebrating our local language and customs,” she stated.

Kariya, which premiered on Africa Magic Hausa Friday night, is a riveting series that revolves around the lives of Tariq and Hadiza Al-Hassan, renowned Islamic relationship counsellors whose world teeters on the edge of collapse. Tariq’s infidelity threatens to escalate into a public scandal. It jeopardizes their marriage and career, as they’ve made a name for themselves by helping other couples in trouble and being the ultimate ‘couple goal’.

Tariq’s mistress, Zara, makes a messy situation even more difficult as she threatens to spill the couple’s dirty secrets on social media and announce that she is carrying Tariq’s baby. She uses the child as a powerful weapon, and her vow to expose their long standing affair on social media sets off a relentless game of blackmail and deception.

Just as the saying goes, when it rains, it pours, and that indeed becomes a nightmare for the Alhassans as chaos strikes when armed individuals fleeing the police invade their home. Tariq and Hadiza find themselves bound and silenced, making survival their sole objective. As tension mounts and hidden truths come to light, Kariya becomes an exhilarating exploration of choices and the hope that emerges even in the darkest times.

Speaking further, Tejumola added, “With Kariya, viewers can expect an unforgettable journey that challenges our notions of trust, loyalty, and the choices we make when faced with chaos. It’s a story that will keep you eagerly anticipating each new episode.

New episodes, according to Tejumola, will air every Friday to Sunday on Africa Magic Hausa.