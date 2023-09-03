Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Klopp confirms Thiago to miss clash after suffering ‘setback’

By Efosa Taiwo

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool midfielder Thiago has suffered an injury setback that will see him miss Sunday’s clash against Aston Villa.

Thiago, who last started for Liverpool in February, has been on the sidelines with a hip issue.

The Spaniard made a return in April, but after four appearances off the bench, he was ruled out once again.

Speaking to Press ahead of Sunday’s clash, Klopp said: “Curtis is back in training fully, Thiago not. Thiago had a little setback. [He] started training with the team and had a little setback, so we had to slow down there a little bit. It’s not cool for him, not cool for us, but that’s how it is. Thiago will use the international break for that obviously, to be up to speed. That should hopefully be enough.”

The Spaniard was expected to make the squad this week but is now set to sit out of another fixture. Klopp previously said in August:

“He’s now training. He came in and asked about his role and we spoke. [He’s a] super-experienced player. He stepped up in that department. He has only been in team training for a week but very vocal. He is going to be very helpful for us.”