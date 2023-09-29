LIRS tasks business organisations on consumption tax compliance

Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS, yesterday, urged owners of restaurants, hotels and event centres operating in the state to contribute to the state’s development by prioritising the monthly collection and remittance of a five per cent consumption tax on all consumables and personal services.

The state, on June 22, 2009, enacted the Hotel Occupancy and Restaurant Consumption Law of Lagos State, otherwise called Hotel Consumption Law, which imposes consumption tax at five per cent on the value of goods and services consumed in hotels, restaurants and event centers within the state. The tax base is the total cost of facilities, consumables or personal services supplied to a consumer in, by or on behalf of the hotel, restaurant or events centre.

Speaking on The Tax Talk programme monitored on TVC, the Director of New Growth, LIRS, Jimi Aina, said while the consumption tax is a major source of revenue for the Lagos State Government, which uses the funds to provide public amenities and services such as healthcare, education, transportation, and security, owners of restaurants, hotels, event centres, etc are obligated to register with the LIRS as collecting agents.

Aina said: “Many people misunderstand the concept of consumption tax. It is often thought that this tax is an additional burden on hotels and restaurants, but this is not the case.”