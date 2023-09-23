Lions Club sensitises Lagos schools on childhood cancer

By Cynthia Alo

In a bid to combat childhood cancer and promote literacy, the Ikeja Metro Lions Club International, District 404B2 of the International Association of Lions Club on Wednesday, embarked on a comprehensive awareness campaign within Lagos State.

According to the organisers, the initiative is part of global effort towards eradicating pediatric cancer and empowering young minds.

As part of their multifaceted approach, the Lions Club organized an inter-school debate involving Ojodu Junior High School, Ojodu Grammar School, and Omole High School in Lagos to engage students in discussions on the effective prevention of childhood cancer.

According to the Club, this is aimed to mark World Literacy Day, underlining the importance of education in raising awareness.

During the school visit, the Ikeja Metro Lions Club made contributions, including school bags, math sets, water bottles, pen and exercise books.

The exercise books were specially inscribed with information on the causes and preventive measures of childhood cancer, ensuring that the message reaches not only students but also their families.

President of the Ikeja district, Lion Ahmed Olusi, emphasized the critical need for childhood cancer awareness in Nigeria, dispelling the myth that cancer affects only adults.

He stressed the Lions Club’s commitment to consistently sensitizing the society about the realities of childhood cancer, furthering its objective of eradicating the disease.

He said: ”Many people have this myth that cancer is just for the adults. This is why the Lions Club International ensures that every year we keep on sensitizing the society about childhood cancer.

“We believe that if we are consistent with what we are doing, we will be able to change this narrative and send the right message to the society in general.”

Speaking on behalf of the schools, representative of Lagos State Tutor-General District VI Oshodi, Dr. Mrs. Kudirat Adeyemi praised the program’s impact on students.

She emphasized the importance of taking this awareness campaign to more schools, both within and beyond the district, highlighting the crucial role of young minds in disseminating knowledge about childhood cancer.

She also stressed the need for continuous awareness efforts, urging everyone to recognize that cancer awareness is an ongoing endeavour that should reach all corners of society, including remote areas and villages.