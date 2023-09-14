Libya needs immediate humanitarian call to action – Sultan’s JNI

By Ibrahim Hassan

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, has called on the international community to pay attention on the Libyan situation which needed immediate humanitarian call to action from the world.

JNI , in a statement issued by Prof Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, urged the international community to accelerate offer of support and assistance to Libyans during this crisis.

According to the apex Muslim organisation,

“the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the JNI, is concerned with the devastating flooding that has befallen Libya, causing immense loss of life and property.”

” JNI leadership is filled with heart rending grief, as we stand in solidarity and prayers with the people of Libya during this tragic time. As witnessed from the media reportage, the disaster is horrific and calls for sympathetic gestures, support from the world to Libya and prayers to an end of the suffering.”

“Nevertheless, JNI extends its heartfelt condolences to the Libyan government along with families who have lost their loved ones and expresses profound sympathy to all those affected by this natural disaster. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Libya as they face the enormous challenges of rebuilding their lives and communities.”

“The catastrophic flooding, which resulted from a dam breach, has reportedly claimed over 8000 lives and still counting, leaving countless others injured and in dire need of humanitarian assistance. While the mayor of Derna in Libya is reportedly saying over 18 to 20,000 lives could have died from the flood and countless homes displaced. The material damages are estimated in the billions of dollars, and the impact on communities is immeasurable and unimaginable.”

“The Libyan situation needs immediate humanitarian call to action from the world. JNI therefore calls upon the international community to accelerate offer of support and assistance to Libyans during this crisis. Acts of compassion and solidarity will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the Libyan people and facilitate the needed rehabilitation and restoration of their country.”

“On the other hand, bearing in mind recent recurring natural disasters across the globe, JNI urges humanity to turn to Allah, seeking His mercy and guidance in these trying times. It is a reminder that we are all ultimately reliant on the Divine, and it is through collective prayers and devotion that we may find respite from trials that may befall us.”

” We equally reiterate our several calls to all, to look inwardly by retracting from misdoings and be of good to Allah, the Most High, as well as to self, the society and humanity in general. We also implore all people of goodwill to offer prayers for the healing and protection of Libya and its people. May we all – individually and collectively as a country be protected against all forms of adversities. Amin.”

“JNI calls for unity, compassion, and cooperation among nations, organisations, and individuals to ease the suffering of the Libyans. Let us all come together in this time of need, offering whatever assistance and support we could, to ensure that such devastating occurrences are mitigated. In this regard, Nigerians who desire to extend support to the Libyan flood victims could kindly do that through the Libyan Embassy in Nigeria, located at Plot 350, Diplomatic Drive, Central Business District, Abuja.”

“May Allah grant Libya and its people the strength, patience, and the means to recover and rebuild within a short span, with the required cooperation and resilience needed to rebuild their nation. We also pray to Allah, the Most High, to pardon and forgive all those who have lost their lives and may they all be counted amongst the martyrs, all the injured be granted quick recoveries and for those who have lost valuables may they be recompensed in the best way. Amin,” the statement added.