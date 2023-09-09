Liberal democracy has not germinated well in our clime — Prof Oyebode

Prof. Oyebode

Lately, conversations about the fate of liberal democracy in Africa have taken centre stage…

I think we have to own up to the fact that Africa is ill-suited for liberal democracy. Talking generally, Africa is replete with the tradition of authoritarian government.

Some have said the notion of Julius Caesar by Shakespeare had Africa in mind. We live in a society that generates gerontocracy. It is a situation governed by older members of the society as distinct from democratic governance.

And the colonial regimes in Africa left authoritarian undemocratic governments. So, it would take quite a while for Africa to be weaned off authoritarian anti-democratic rule. And what you have seen manifesting in the French-speaking parts of Africa smacks of the inadequacy of liberal democracy. The system of government has not germinated well in our clime.

Therefore, we can expect continuous research or continuous reconfiguration of the modalities of government in Africa.

In situating the problem, some have argued that the circumvention of critical aspects of African society and culture is responsible for the dislocations. This informed the feeling that Nigeria and other African countries should rethink liberal democracy. What do you make of it?

In a sense, we can say that all constitutions are products of inspired minds. It is human beings that create the framework for democratic governance. But in creating such frameworks, sight should not be lost of the traditions of our society. What makes democracy work in the West is because of their long tradition of checks and balances.

Judicial review of governance is also among those things that make democracy work in the West. In Africa, tradition is not well ingrained into our consciousness.

The notion of the rule of law is an example. If you go back to America, you think of the dictum of Chief Justice Marshal in 1803 in the case of Marbury and Madison where he opined that the government of the United States shall be a government of laws and not a government of men.

Except the ruling class in Africa acknowledges the necessity to fashion the rule of law rather than the rule of men, we would continue to have throwbacks on the alien framework of governance. We are not suited to the tenets of democratic rule.

Why did you say so?

The traditional African society depended on the rule of the elders or the dictatorship of other potentates. Be they Obas, Obis or whatever.

We have not been a democratic society despite the tenets of what Bala Usman called the ‘’Alafinates”. It is the concept of the kingmakers, Oyomesi, in the ancient Oyo Empire, who served as the guardians of due process. We are still stuck in the dictatorial dictum of our forebears. It would take quite a while for us to inculcate and digest the tenets that make democracy work elsewhere.

It is because of the variants of our traditions and cultures. We are, however, pretending to the contrary. We are not Europeans or Americans. We are Africans. If we want to make a case for democracy, we must conceptualise democracy within African traditions. I am aware of the sentiments of people like Amilcar Cabral, who said that just as there is no Senegalese chemistry, there can’t be Congolese democracy.

He said democracy is a universal idea. But I think the jury is out on survival or shall I say entrenchments of democratic tradition within our psyche. There is a long way in inculcating democratic ethos.

French-born American philosopher, Alexis Tocqueville, told the US at independence to avoid the British type of governance, which was a constitutional monarchy and create its own model.

In fashioning homegrown democracy for Nigeria and other African nations, do you think the method or some aspects of liberal democracy should be adopted?

Alexis Tocqueville, who wrote Democracy in America, was a French man, who went to America and gave the Americans a blank check to fashion their institutions in the context of their traditions.

Maybe we need Alexis Tocqueville in Africa to wean us off from imbibing the Western liberal tradition. As I said in my opening statement in this discussion, Africa is not well suited to copy democratic practices from elsewhere. We have the right to go to heaven the way we want.

It is a question of consciousness and perception of where we are going and how to get there. It is a very complex situation. 60 years of political independence instead of resolving the problem, has complicated the problem.

We still have to interrogate the tension or the survival of democracy in Africa. There is a need for a profound conversation on democracy in Africa just like Tocqueville was talking about democracy in America. I think that should be a profound statement on where Africa’s future lies.