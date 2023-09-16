Leave Tinubu, Wike out of Nasarawa politics, PDP tells Gov Sule

Gov Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama, Lafia

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday called on Governor Abdullahi Sule to stop dragging President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, traditional rulers and other Nigerians into the state’s politics.

They said the politics of the state including the governorship dispute at the tribunal was the decision of the court over the outcome of the March 18, election.

The party in a statement signed by the State PDP Chairman, Francis Orogu and made available to newsmen in Lafia, told the governor that the time for politics was over adding that moving from pillar to pole seeking for favour was not the solution, hence the wishes of the Nasarawa people.

It would be recalled that Mr David Ombugadu, governorship candidate of PDP is challenging the declaration of Gov. Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the 2023 governorship polls.

The tribunal during its sitting of Sept. 14 reserved judgement on the petition after counsels of the petitioner and first, second and third respondents adopted their final written addresses and promised to communicate the counsels on the day the judgement would be delivered.

The PDP Chairman in the statement accused the governor of not having anything to show for the more than four years he has been piloting the affairs of the state.

He urged the governor to leave President Ahmed Bola Tinibu, the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike and other Nigerians out of the politics of the state and face his political travails.

“We have observed that after four years in office, Governor Abdullahi Sule was yet to commission a single remarkable project in the state.

“It is disturbing that the governor is only hiding in the guise of collaborating with the federal government to tackle the infrastructural and security challenges facing the state,” the PDP Chairman added.

Orogu further said that a lot of kidnapping, killings and other crimes are going on unabated in the last four years under the watch of the governor.

He added that in the last four years, the sitting Chairman of APC, Philip Tatari, Former Federal Commissioner of the National Population Commission Zakari Kigbu, and many others were murdered.

He also said that the convoy of Deputy Gov. Emmanuel Akabe was attacked and some police personnel attached to the deputy governor were killed in the process.

He added that the house of Labaran Maku, Former Minister of Information and his family members were attacked three times and lives were lost during one of the attacks.

He explained that there are a lot of other kidnappings and killings going on in various parts of the state.

“Prof. Onje Gyewado, former deputy governor, Emirs, Chiefs, farmers, and civilians, have been killed or kidnapped and nothing serious was done by the state government.

“We believe that a conscious commitment to governance by Gov. Sule will reduce or eliminate these security challenges,” he added.

He, therefore, appealed to the federal government to support the army, police and other security agencies to tackle the increasing insecurity in Nasarawa State