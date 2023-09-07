Leadway Assurance supports farmers amidst anthrax outbreak

Leadway Inssurance

By Cynthia Alo

Leadway Assurance has taken measures to offer critical risk mitigation, guidance and support to Nigerian farmers in response to the escalating concerns surrounding the recent anthrax outbreak that has affected livestock nationwide.

Anthrax, a bacterial infection infamous for its destructive effects on livestock populations, has emerged as a significant menace to farmers’ livelihoods throughout Nigeria, after the first recorded case of the disease in Suleja, Niger State in July 2023.Demonstrating its promise to safeguard the interests of Nigerian farmers and fortifying agricultural resilience, Leadway Assurance is providing indispensable guidance and advice to mitigate the repercussions of this outbreak, with a paramount focus on ensuring the well-being of farmers, the safety of their livestock, and the nation’s food security.

Mr. Ayoola Fatona, Head of Agric at Leadway Assurance, emphasized the necessity of proactive measures and risk mitigation strategies in safeguarding livestock against anthrax.

He stated: “In an agricultural sector already laden with multifaceted financial and environmental risk, the introduction of the anthrax infection into the bag of challenges has compounded the farmers’ woes.

However, we understand that the implementation of vigilant risk mitigation strategies can significantly reduce the extent of losses facing these farmers. Foremost, the rigorous adherence to health management regimens, including tailored vaccination schedules to bolster animals’ resistance against anthrax, cannot be overstressed’’.