Lawyer writes Lagos Attorney-General, demands Coroner’s Inquest into Mohbad’s death

Mohbad

By Efe Onodjae

Renowned human rights lawyer, Festus Ogun, has formally called for a Coroner’s Inquest to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the untimely demise of Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

In an official letter addressed to the Attorney-General of Lagos and shared across his social media platforms on Monday, Ogun called for a thorough investigation into the tragic passing of Mohbad, the former artist under Marlian Records, which is owned by Azeez Faashola, better known as Naira Marley.

Mohbad passed away last Tuesday at the age of 27 and was laid to rest in the Ikorodu area of Lagos on Wednesday, sparking public concern and speculation regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

In the wake of his passing, distressing videos depicting Mohbad being subjected to bullying have surfaced online, rapidly gaining tractions across various media platforms.

Devoted fans of the artist have organized a peaceful procession in his honour, set to take place on Wednesday, September 20th, and Thursday, September 21st.