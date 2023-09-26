Lawyer seeking justice for 238 non-indigenous teachers dies in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

In a tragic turn of events, Barrister Alexander Ajodo, Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Funtua Zone, Katsina State, has passed on. Ajodo, who had been at the forefront of seeking justice for 238 non-indigenous teachers unlawfully terminated by the Aminu Masari administration in 2018, died on Sunday following a sudden, debilitating illness that engulfed him for two days.

The 44-year-old legal luminary’s health took a dire turn as he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital in Funtua. Despite the dedicated efforts of medical professionals to stabilize him, his condition necessitated his transfer to the Intensive Care Unit of UMC Zahir Hospital, Kabuga, Kano State, on Monday. Tragically, he was confirmed dead midnight hours of that very same day.

Barr. Isa Haruna, Head of Chambers at A.U.AJODO ESQ., confirmed the sad news to Vanguard expressing profound grief and a humble acceptance of the divine will.

Barrister Ajodo is survived by his wife, Evelyn Ajodo and together they have three children.

Spanning over five years now, the late Ajodo tirelessly sought justice for 238 non-indigenous teachers, who were unlawfully dismissed and denied their rightful entitlements by the past Katsina State administration under Aminu Bello Masari. These teachers had sought recourse from the administration of Governor Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari without success, leading them to file a case with the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) in Kano. Barrister Ajodo had taken up their case, representing them pro bono.

The ongoing legal battle is scheduled for its next hearing on October 3, 2023, although Barrister Ajodo who had tirelessly advocated for justice over the past five years on behalf of these non-indigenous teachers is no more.

The matter, now resting in the hands of Hon. Justice E.D. E Isele of the industrial court in Kano for these five long years, has seen countless delays, primarily due to the repeated absence of government attorneys during proceedings.

Speaking to Vanguard on the saf incident one of the affected teachers said “Our hearts ache as we reflect on this journey in the last five years as our hopes are tied to the justice we seek. As we approach the next hearing of this protracted legal battle, scheduled for October 3, 2023, we do so with heavy hearts, knowing that Ajodo’s voice for justice is now stilled.”

The affected teachers argue that their dismissal contravenes the contractual procedures outlined in their employment agreements. The state government had employed them through three different strategies: some were hired after completing their National Youth Service, others were recruited from states such as Edo, Kogi, and Benue, while others applied for teaching positions within the state.