Lawyer petitions LASTMA over ambush, illegal arrest, detention of vehicle

LASTMA General Manager, Mr Olajide Oduyoye

By Dickson Omobola

LAGOS—A journalist and lawyer, Osa

Director, has petitioned the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA, over the ambush, illegal arrest and detention of his vehicle.

Director, in the petition, said LASTMA officials and policemen attached to the state’s transport management outfit, arrested his Ford Edge SUV for double parking, describing their action as “barbaric and antediluvian in this modern age of technology.”

He said the vehicle was driven to an unknown location with valuables in it, adding that $1,700, a Samsung phone and an expired travelling passport were some of the items in the vehicle.

The petition read: “I wish to bring to your attention the outright ambush, illegal arrest and detention of my Ford Edge SUV, in a most undignified manner by LASTMA officials and policemen attached to the transport management outfit in Lagos State.

“On August 24, 2023, I was driven to the park of ‘God Is Good Motors’, GIGM, at lyana Ipaja, by my mechanic, who was to take the car for repairs thereafter. I was booked to leave for Benin City by GIGM at 7.30a.m.

“Sadly, when we arrived at the park, two GIGM vehicles were on the designated lanes reserved for parking on the roadside.

“Another GIGM motor was parked beside, thereby creating double parking. On sighting such, I disembarked from the vehicle parked behind the two GIGM vehicles on the proper parking lot, which was quite a distance and entry point of the adjourning compound to GIGM.

“But to my surprise, as my mechanic, who never came down from the car as the ignition was on, made to move away, we saw the GIGM driver on the double parking lane rush into his car and accelerated.

“In the process, he blocked my driver, who was negotiating to enter the road. In a gestapo fashion, two policemen and two LASTMA officials dashed out from beside the GIGM vehicle and blocked my car from exiting.

“When I turned and approached the Police officer, who led the team to ask why they obstructed my vehicle’s right of way, he said the car was under arrest for double parking.

“While not admitting to his allegations, I said if that was even true, why did the officers not arrest the GIGM vehicle that was in front.

“He replied, ‘I didn’t see that one, this is the vehicle I saw’. Shockingly, in a bid to fish for evidence, they only started videoing the vehicle after the departure of the GIGM vehicle that was in front, which they apparently used in blocking my vehicle to effect the arrest.

“More shocking was their decision to yank off the person, who drove me from the steering wheel. They zoomed off with the vehicle to an unknown destination with all the valuables and money inside it.”