Lanre Awojoodu: Empowering African agriculture, journey to rural transformation 

In the heart of Africa’s sprawling farmlands and fertile soils, a visionary entrepreneur by the name of Lanre Awojoodu had a dream. It was a dream to empower farmers, revolutionize agriculture, and change lives for the better.

This dream, in 2012, gave birth to what we now know as Sourcing and Produce Ltd. Awojoodu’s journey into entrepreneurship started humbly during his university days at the University of Lagos, where he ventured into the food business, selling chicken and chips.

His knack for business was undeniable, and it soon led him to pursue an MBA at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife. Little did he know that this journey would eventually lead him to the forefront of the non-oil export industry in Africa. What sets Sourcing and Produce apart from others in the same industry is its unwavering commitment to excellence.

From the very beginning, the brand recognized the importance of delivering high-quality products that exceed international standards. This commitment to quality has become synonymous with the Sourcing and Produce brand, setting it apart from competitors. In just over a decade, Sourcing and Produce has achieved remarkable milestones.

The brand has expanded its reach, now operating not only in its home base of Nigeria but also in the U.S.A, Tanzania, and Malawi. This expansion has allowed Sourcing and Produce to connect even more local farmers with international markets. One of the brand’s notable achievements is its partnership with Sahel Capital, a testament to its growing influence in the industry.

With this partnership, Sourcing and Produce has been able to secure the financing needed to overcome one of its significant challenges: funding. While it has made strides in this regard, Sourcing and Produce remains open to further financing opportunities to continue its mission.

Sourcing and Produce’s journey is not just about business; it’s about making a lasting impact on communities and the environment. The brand’s commitment to quality control includes the introduction of advanced technological cleaning of commodities, ensuring the delivery of consistently high-quality products.

As Sourcing and Produce continues its journey, it remains dedicated to its mission of empowering African agriculture. The brand’s impact reaches beyond business, enriching the lives of farmers, fostering sustainability, and contributing to the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

In Awojoodu’s words, “Our journey is a testament to the transformative power of entrepreneurship and the boundless potential of African agriculture. With a commitment to excellence, quality, and community empowerment, we’re not just changing lives; we’re reshaping the future of agriculture on the continent—one harvest at a time.”

