Land grabbing: Shun quacks to avoid loss of investments, Surveyors tell Nigerians

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Association of Private Practising Surveyors of Nigeria, APPSN, yesterday, urged Nigerians and prospective land buyers to engage professionals and shun quacks to avoid unnecessary loss of land and investments.

The association said this during the 2023 Annual Professional Workshop and Luncheon of APPSN, held in Agidingbi, Ikeja, in Lagos State.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman of APPSN, Mr Ibikunle Adaranijo said the annual event was aimed at capacity building for the nation’s surveyors, taming quackery and also to equip members with current technology to move with global trends.

He said: “The decision to annually hold this Professional Development Workshop was borne out of the imperative need for Private Practicing Surveyors in Nigeria to assemble to discuss the role of surveying in all ramifications of our beloved country’s development.

“The workshop is to also arm ourselves with up-to-date information in line with global trends.

Also, the guest speaker, Dr Shola Ajani, Founder/CEO of the School of Consulting, called for more awareness, collaboration and use of technology against quacks in the profession.

Ajani said: “The nation has just about 6,000 experts and the vacuum has created a huge demand which helps the quacks thrive.

“Surveyors are also guilty of varying their operations from lands, to quantities and other aspects of the practice, leaving the public confused. The marketplace doesn’t know the difference.

“Confusion is responsible for Nigerians patronage of quacks because they are confused about the roles of surveyors.”