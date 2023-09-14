Land grabbing: It’s no longer business as usual, Anambra community replies protesting women

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE leadership of Nimo Town Development Union (NTDU) in Njikoka local government area of Anambra State has reacted to the protest by some women in the community over alleged land grabbing by leaders in the area. The leadership accused the women of being anti development.

The women had on Wednesday, marched to the government house, Awka, during which they threatened to protest naked if Governor Chukwuma Soludo fails to intervene in the matter.

They had alleged that their leaders were selling communal farmlands, thereby denying them means of livelihood.

Reacting to the action of the women, the national publicity secretary of NTDU, Comrade Sir Clems Ezedinachi said those sponsoring the women knew that their source of milking the people had been blocked, hence their decision to fight back.

Ezedinachi said: “We wish to let it be known that those behind the protest are a few elements in the town who are disappointed that the administration of Nimo affairs is no longer business as usual.

“We wish to state that nothing happens in Nimo without it being discussed and approved by the apex decision -making body of the town known as the Nimo General Assembly. Attendance of the meeting is open to every Nimo person and decisions take there are binding on all.

“But what we have today is a situation where a few elements who never attend meetings have recruited some ignorant youths to cause confusion in the town, while clandestinely pushing their private and nefarious agenda. Thus they are today trying to bring back the hands of the clock by stopping development in the town, thereby making a nuisance of themselves.

“We wish to put in on record that our traditional ruler has no involvement in the sale of any land. The Anambra State Law has clearly stipulated the duties of the palace and the town union and so has it been in Nimo.”

According to him, the Nimo General Assembly approved the plotting and selling of portions of Owa Land years ago, which is being implemented now and headed by a committee of competent individuals.

He said that monies realized from the sales are to be channeled into developing the town, of which the ongoing Civic Centre is the first beneficiary.

He wondered why some people would prefer that a communal land be shared to individuals to probably use the proceeds to fund their passions.

He added: “The minutes of the Nimo General Assembly authorizing the sale and development of Owa Land are available for anyone to see and it preceded the current traditional ruler who is not even up to five years on the throne.

“Therefore any allusions to him selling the land are mischievous. There is no crisis in Nimo and not a single life has been lost due to any imaginary crisis being peddled by these mischievous elements.

“We therefore, once more, apologize to the state government for the continued embarrassment caused it by these people who are part of the problems being experienced in many communities.

“We advise the youths to venture into fruitful endeavours and especially key into the state government’s laudable One Youth, Two Skills Programme, rather than looking for quick fixes.

“The Nimo Community has also weighed in on providing interested youths with useful skills. But we understand that no matter what anyone does, there still will be those averse to honest work”.

He also alleged that 90 percent of the protesters are not indigenes of Nimo, adding that they were all bought by those who never wish Nimo well.