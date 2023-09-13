Lai Mohammed’s Bruit Costaud seeks partnership with NCDMB on strategic communications

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The immediate past Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said his firm Bruit Costaud is willing to partner the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, in the areas of strategic communications, stakeholders mapping, corporate diplomacy, executive trainings and others.

The former minister made this known when he led a delegation of the firm, Bruit Costaud, an affiliate of Ballard Partners USA, including a senior consultant, Government Affairs, Olajumoke Bamigbola, to the Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Mr Simbi Wabote, at the NCDMB Towers, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

He pointed out that the visit to the NCDMB Tower, where he described as a ‘Hidden Jewel of Nigeria’, was in a bid to bolster strategic communication, policy advocacy, and research initiatives.

Mohammed said: “I came here to formally introduce our firm of policy advisory consultants to the Board and because what we do at our firm is to actually try to create a platform that would make the public and the private sector talk to one another rather than talk at one another.

“Our experience both in government, in the media and the private sector has shown that there is that yawning gap between policy and implementation largely due to the distrust that is harboured by both parties and then we believe that there is the need also to amplify the positive achievements of our organisations.

“When I made my presentation this evening, I dwelt more on what the Board, that is the NCDMB, would be able to achieve in ensuring that Nigerians actually take hold of the industry. The various partnership with the private sector either in modular oil refineries or gas processing or cylinder manufacturing, or even in parks.

“So, we believe that there is a need to support the excellent work already being done by the Communications Department of the Board by us trying to amplify it better.

“We have this ongoing agreement with the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) whereby we take advantage of their own in-built executive capacity building to extend to some of our clients. We also believe that in the area of corporate diplomacy, we can be very useful to the Board.

“But there is another area that we believe is important, that is making the NCDMB the go-to organisation when it comes indiginising the industry and I am glad that the Executive Secretary also told us of his experience in Namibia where he went to present the paper and today it will appear as if now that is going to be the template that other countries would use in trying to get their own nationals to take possession of their own industry.

“So basically what we do at BC is to bring the private sector and the public sector together and improve the use of doing business index overall.”

On his part, the Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, said the Board was ready to partner with BC, adding that they had come at the right time when Nigeria is transiting from from one administration to the other.

He said: “This development creates a lot of gaps with regard to our communications channel in terms of mapping the stakeholders and being able to communicate clearly and we have no doubt that an organisation like yours would need help in areas like that.”