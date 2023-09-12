Lagos tribunal verdict: I wasn’t sacked, says LP Rep, Atta

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A member Federal House of Representatives, under the platform of the Labour Party, LP, in Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, Mr. Thaddeus Atta, has maintained that he was not sacked by the Lagos Election Petition Tribunal.

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal, held at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Lagos, had invalidated the victory of Atta of the LP as the rightful representative for Eti Osa Federal Constituency.

In the leading judgment, delivered late Monday evening, the tribunal declared the elections as inconclusive.

It therefore, directed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to organize a supplementary election within 90 days in 33 polling units where elections could not take place.

Responding to the verdict on Tuesday morning, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Attah assured that there was no need for alarm.

He stressed that he was not “sacked” by the court.

According to him, “The Tribunal has simply ordered a re-run (supplementary election) in the 32 polling units where elections did not hold.

“We will continue working for Etiosa. I urge constituents to keep calm as we are unshaken. We will get through this together,” he said.

Bankole Wellington, Banky W, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who was declared second in the polls, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro, IBO, had both filed petitions to challenge the elections of February 25.

In that election, INEC had declared Atta, the winner having polled 24,075 votes, while Banky W and IBO were said to have polled 18,668 and 16,901 votes, respectively.