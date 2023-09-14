Lagos to shut 3rd Mainland Bridge for 2 consecutive Sundays

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through state Public Works Corporation, LPWC, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, has concluded plans to embark on palliative works on the failed sections of the Third Mainland Bridge for two consecutive Sundays.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, who announced this on Thursday, added that the work would take place on Sunday 17 and Sunday 24, September, 2023, between the hours of 7.00 am to 7.00 pm, each Sunday.

According to him, “The proposed works will be strictly executed in two phases with phase one focusing on only the most critical sections on the Iyana Oworonshoki inward Adeniji Adele/Lagos Island.”

Toriola explained that the palliative works were scheduled for Sundays inorder to minimize inconveniences for motorists.

Consequently, the state government released travel advisory to ensure seamless movement of traffic.

Toriola, therefore advised motorists to ply the following alternative routes made available during the rehabilitation works which are; Scene 1, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Alapere/Ogudu axis inwards Lagos Island will be diverted towards Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway to link Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue to access Eko Bridge and Lagos Island.

While scene 2, motorists from Lagos Mainland going through Herbert Macaulay Road (Adekunle axis) inwards Lagos Island via Third Mainland Bridge will be diverted towards Muritala Mohammed Way to make use of Carter Bridge to link Lagos Island.

He therefore, urgd motorists to be patient and observe safety measures during the palliative works on the asphalt pavement of the bridge.

Recall that recently, motorists and commuters have cried out to relevant authorities to come to their inorder to prevent possible loss of lives and property due to fatal accidents often experience on the bridge occasioned by several potholes sitting the axis.