Lagos residents, motorists raise alarm over Jibowu Flyover

•As culvert in Ikotun Canal fails

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

SOME concerned residents and motorists in Lagos State, have raised the alarm over the failed portion of the Jibowu Flyover, calling on relevant authorities to act fast to prevent possible loss of lives and property in the state.

The failed portion of the flyover in a viral video on social media which could be seen as disjointed and giving way by the side as residents called the attention of relevant authorities to save lives.

The affected part of the flyover is between Jibowu by Total Fuel Station/Fadeyi Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, inward Ojuelegba, along Ikorodu Road and Surulere Local Government Area of the state. The particular spot could be seen at the side on the way to Ikorodu Road.

A resident, who simply identified herself as Florence Philips, said: “Please let us help our state to avoid any bad incidents from occurring. Please let us escalate this to relevant authorities at the Federal and state level; in particular, the Minister for Works, Umahi and Deputy Governor in the state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat to do the needful now before it is too late.”

Failed Ikotun Canal culvert

Similarly, residents and motorists around Ikotun-Igando Local Council Development Area, LCDA, in Alimosho, have urged the state government to fix the fast degrading culvert by the Ikotun market, along Ikotun-Egbe Road.

A concerned resident and motorist in the area, Mr Hassan Kabiru, said: “The government should focus on the Ikotun Market canal culvert as it is a vital link from Ikotun to other parts of the Mainland and Island.

“It is a section of the Canal road at Ikotun Market, inward Synagogue Church from Ikotun roundabout. It’s been like this for years and disaster is sure waiting to happen if nothing is done to fix it.

“It’s also one of the causes of the perennial traffic as one of the lanes has been cut-off.”