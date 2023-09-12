Lagos physiotherapists decry Japa syndrome, call for preventive health awareness

By Juliet Umeh

The persistent brain drain, aka ‘Japa syndrome, in the health sector in Nigeria is impacting negatively on the fortunes of the physiotherapist profession.

Physiotherapists serve patients who have been injured, ill, or disabled by using movement and exercise, manual therapy, education, and advice. They keep individuals of all ages healthy by assisting patients with pain management and illness prevention.

Disclosing the situation during the 2023 World Physiotherapy Day, the Director of Physiotherapy Services, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Ayobami Oni, said many of their members have left the country for greener pastures.

According to him, there were fewer than 100 physiotherapists in Lagos, thanks to brain drain.

Oni said: “Initially, we were above 100, but because of the Japa syndrome here in HSC, we are 70–80.” But I must give it to Lagos because over the years, at least in the last five years, they have been consistently employing new physiotherapists on the average of 20 each year, but because of the Japa syndrome. This keeps reducing, but they keep replacing us when we have quite a number again,” he said.

The event was the luncheon/award of the Y2023 Health Service Commission Physiotherapy Week, organized to mark the week with the theme ‘Arthritis,

Further, Oni said, “The major thing is for us to create awareness and celebrate the role of physiotherapy in the community, especially in the health sector, as it pertains to giving care, managing conditions, and taking charge of preventive and promotional health for our various clients so that we can have healthy citizens to increase productivity in our nation.

“That’s why we are bringing that awareness and various things that will enlighten people and bring physiotherapy to our society.”

On her part, the Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, urged Nigerians to embrace a healthy lifestyle in order to be free from arthritis.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Managing Director of Harvey Road General Hospital, Dr. Folasade Fadare, stressed the need to deepen the discussion around arthritis.

She said: “The need to deepen discussion on this is apt in view of the fact that arthritis, if not well managed, can lead to disability and premature death.

“As a matter of fact, people with this health condition are also at a higher risk of developing other chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes, and this makes it imperative to enlighten the populace and encourage lifestyle choices that could further reduce the risk of arthritis.

“Although there are several ways to prevent arthritis, such as maintaining a healthy weight, controlling blood sugar, protecting your joints, and avoiding injury, amongst others, as a medical practitioner, I will advise everyone to make a healthy lifestyle choice.

“This will not only reduce the risk of arthritis but will also assist in preventing several other health diseases.”

Calling attention to the physiotherapy profession, she said, “The attainment of universal health coverage, which is one focal area of the Lagos State government, cannot be fully accomplished if equal attention is not given to all the branches of the health sector, including the physiotherapy profession.

“Importantly, physiotherapists are very key in the area of restoration medicine. These specialists, who are very knowledgeable and skilled, assist patients in regaining mobility and function after an injury or surgery, and they also work with patients who experience chronic pain.

“Although little attention is given to the significance of physiotherapy, especially among individuals who have not experienced failed health in the past, like other aspects of medicine that are often underplayed, physiotherapists must continue to make their relevance known.

“Research has proven that physiotherapists contribute immensely to the global economy in view of the fact that when people are in good physical condition, they contribute to increased productivity in the workplace, lower absenteeism, and better performance in schools,” Sanwo-Olu averred.

She also congratulated those being honored with different awards while urging them to see the awards as a recognition of their efforts in the health sector and a call for greater commitment to the health and well-being of the citizenry.

As part of the activities, there were visits to some ministries, departments, and agencies. including an inaugural lecture for pioneering Director of Physiotherapy Services in Lagos State, the late Dr. Abosede Okunuga.