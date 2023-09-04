Lagos pensioners demand payment of 13 years outstanding benefits

By Victor AhiumaYoung

The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, under the new Contribution Pension Scheme NUP/CPS, has made a seven point demand to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of the state, decrying the conditions of members across the state.

Chairman of the NUP/CPS, Omisande Michael, told Vanguard that members are passing through very tough and difficult times and pleaded with the state governor to intervene to stop the untimely death of members.

According to him, “several members of NUP/CPS have died untimely due to lack of money to take care of their basic needs among others including avoidable health challenges.

“We are praying and begging our governor for the immediate payment of the outstanding backlogs from 2020 till date, declaration of state of emergency on pensions matter in the state and due to the failure of the scheme, a committee should be set up to review the implementation of the scheme to cater for all the inadequacies.

“We are also begging for the implementation of the findings and recommendations of the report, Office of Special Adviser need to be created for pensions’ matter, to put in place a governing board to regulate the activities of the Lagos State Pension Commission, LASPEC, and for our governor to give us welfare package.

”Recall that the group had in a recent petition to Governor Sanwo-Olu to have an audience with him to discuss their plights face to face.In the petition by Omisande Michael and Olagbaye Johnson, Chairman and General Secretary, respectively, the pensioners among others said “We still have so many outstanding Pensions from 2020 till date. The Lagos State NUP/CPS Sector writes to bring to your attention the alarming and deplorable condition that Lagos State Contributory Pensioners are currently experiencing.

“As concern citizen and advocate for social justice, there is an urgent need for your government to address these issues promptly.

“Contributory Pensioners who have served Lagos State with unwavering dedication and are now living in distressing circumstances, many of us are struggling to make ends meet due to the insufficient monthly pension payment that have failed to keep up with the cost of living.

“The major cause of this is as a result of non-remittance of our accrued benefit into our Retirement Pension’s Account in 2007 which would have increased our capital in our Retirement Saving Account, RSA and the removal of gratuity in the new Pension Scheme because Government wanted to reduce cost of governance.

“It’s unbelievable that under the Contributory Pension Scheme Reform Act, 2007, by Lagos State government, a Director on grade level 17 earns an average of N70, 000 monthly Pension. Deputy Director N52, 000, while grade level 14 monthly Pension is N42, 000. Grade level 07 to 09 received N12, 000. It may interest you sir that grade level 1 to 4 are paid off. No monthly pension as if they are aliens in their father’s land.

“We receive an average of ten notifications of death of our members on monthly basis. Several letters have been written to your esteemed office on the above subject matter without any positive response.

“We will be glad if you could grant us an audience to discuss these unwavering issues with you as we could no longer absorb the hardship again. Yet fuel subsidy again. The heroes of our fathers land in now in vain in Lagos state. Do something now Mr. Governor.”