Lagos lawmaker, Shabi donates back-to-school packs to constituents

Engineer Rasheed Shabi, the lawmaker representing Mainland Constituency 11 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, has donated back-to-school packs to no fewer than one thousand senior secondary students resident in the Yaba area, his constituency, weekend.

The packs included school bags, exercise books, writing materials and mathematical sets.

They were donated to mark the end of the summer coaching class organized and funded under the initiative of the lawmaker, who was also former executive chairman, Yaba Local Council Development Area.

At the end of the coaching session, which were organized across four centres of the Mainland Constituency 11, Balogun Mosopeoluwa, a student of Eletu Odibo High School, emerged as the best student, while Bamigbade Fridauz of the Lagos City Senior College, came top at the Lagos City Senior College Centre.

Others included Gbagbeolu Anuoluwapo of Onike Girls High School and Awojodu Ayomide, from Mainland Senior High School, who was the best student at the Mainland Senior High School Centre.

Important personalities present at the occasion included Alhaji Ibrahim Megida, a Lagos Mainland APC chieftain, and Special Assistant on Politics to Tunji Bello, the immediate past Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources; Wale Oshun, former Chief Whip, Federal House of Representatives in the Third Republic; Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, former Commissioner for Education, Lagos State; Alhaja Folashade Morounkeji, Chairman, Conference of Principals, Lagos State; Mrs. Omolola Essien, Chairman, Lagos Mainland Local government Council; Ajani Owolabi, representing Lagos Mainland Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly; Tajudeen Agoro, a notable lawyer and politician; Adefuye, representing the Oba of Igbobi Sabe; Peter Akinniyi, youth leader of the Ibrahim Megida-led Mainland Independent Group, among others.

At the event, Bello extolled the patriotic virtue of Shabi for his exemplary commitment to the academic well being of the students, whom he described as leaders of tomorrow.

The ex-commissioner, who was represented by Alhaji Ibrahim Alao Megida, his Special Assistant on Politics, commended the lawmaker, not only for the coaching initiative, but also going further steps to equip the students with essential items that would put them on competent footing to attain mastery and excellence in their academic career.

Other personalties present also took time to applaud shabi’s gesture, which according to them, has gone a long way in demonstrating his sense of empathy and fellow feeling by discerning and recognising the challenges that students face, and intervening accordingly to complement the effort in putting them on competent academic footing.

They said the donation has gone a long way in cushioning the pang of hardship on parents and guardian who are passing through the prevailing travails in the nation’s economy.

They remarked further that Shabi’s generosity and dedication to the advancement of education, was such that commend itself as an inspiring example worthy of emulation by everyone, to always strive to contribute to the betterment of our respective communities.

In his speech, Engineer Shabi, who was literally mobbed and cheered all through the event by the tumultuous crowd of joyous and excited students and parents, remarked that in embarking on the gesture he was animated by the indisputable truth that the greatest legacy that one could beaqueath to another for the overall good of the larger society is education.

Looking back to the genesis of the idea, he recalled that he had initially aimed at beginning with 500 students for logistic reasons but was amazed by the increasing pressure from the mounting numbers of students, who insisted that they must be part of the program.

“The result is what we are seeing today, as you could see in the huge turn out of students,” he said.

He pleaded with the well-to-do in the community not to hesitate to intervene in augmenting government’s efforts in providing standard and qualitative education in the interest of the youths and also for the overall benefit of the society, considering the fact that today’s youth are the leaders of tomorrow.

He further urged the students to be thoroughly focused on their studies, which essentially constitutes the foundation for the fulfillment of their destinies.

He further pledged to offer scholarship assistance to students from his constituency who excel in their WASSCE exam, while also affirming his avowed resolve towards a progressively improving quality and standard as an abiding commitment with regards to subsequent programmes.