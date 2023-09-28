Lagos lawmaker Orekoya kick-starts Youth Capacity Building Summit in Somolu

By Miftaudeen Raji

A member representing Somolu Constituency 1 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Abiodun Orekoya, has kick-started a Youth Capacity Building Summit with a view to empowering the teeming youth of Somolu.

At the maiden edition of the Summit, Orekoya noted that the initiative was aimed to unlock the economic potentials of our youths, expose them to opportunities that are available in different spheres and capacity building.

Themed, “Onboarding Sustainable Future Leaders,” the programme, which was targeted at youth and helping them build viable businesses, attracted 500 participants, mostly within the Somolu state constituency.

The facilitators at the Summit included Obaro Osah, DGM/Divisional Head, SMS Directorate, Bank of Industry, Lagos; Olukemi Ogunbayode, Assistant Director, Ministry of Wealth Creation & Employment; and Adewunmi Oni, Director of Finance & Corporate Services, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund.

The state Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende and Member, LSHA Oshodi/Isolo 1, Hon. Sylvester Ogundipe also graced the occasion.

The Summit was facilitated by Orekoya, in partnership with the Bank of Industry

Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, LSETF, Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC and the Ministry of Wealth Creation.

According to him, the program will open new chapters of business ideas and initiative. great investment in the future of our society in the task of onboarding sustainable future leaders.

In his welcome address, Orekoya noted that the young generation simply needs to renew, refresh and maintain the status of the society in an enviable height.

He stated, “Youths are the future of every society. It is a known fact that the Youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow. Hence the theme of this inaugural edition is “Onboarding Sustainable Future Leaders”.

When the youth contribute their ideas and energy to resolve societal issues, they become capable leaders that can make meaningful impact in the society and the lives of others, he said.

Orekoya recalled that,during the campaign, the development and engagement of the youths was his major focus. “Little did I know that I will eventually be appointed as the Chairman, House Committee on Youth and Social Development. It is now clear to me that indeed nature has called me to serve the Youth,” he said.

The lawmakwer stated, “Somolu Youth Assembly is a product of critical search for how best to optimize the potentials of our youths. It is a gathering of intelligent and vibrant youths who are deliberate about changing the narratives and the perception of the youths in the society.

“To earn respect, we must end poverty. Wealth is a leveller. Even poor people who resent rich people still respect a rich man, even if it is out of pretence.

“Knowledge is indeed the power to unlock the bountiful economic potentials of our youths which will guarantee a prosperous future.”



Orekoya, however, noted that the urge for relevance and validation being promoted among our youths on Social Media, is a double-edged sword, swinging to and fro.

He said, “While Social Media provides outlets for excitable youths to Channel their boundless energy productively, if left unchecked, can be a dangerous slope to the abyss for desperate, impressionable and vulnerable youths.

“I appeal to you all to eschew all forms of illicit drugs. It will only terminate your enviable future abruptly. In our next edition of Somolu Youth Assembly, I promise to expose you to the dangers of getting involved in the use of illicit drugs,” he added.