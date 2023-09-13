Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: One dies as truck falls on Otedola bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—One person, a yet-to-be-identified young adult male, was reportedly killed in a lone accident, yesterday, involving a truck with an unknown registration number at Otedola Bridge, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, after falling off the bridge.

The accident resulted in gridlock for long hours, as motorists were directed to use alternative routes to avoid being caught in the traffic.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authoritily, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the accident occured when the truck driver was descending the hill from Mobil filling station, inward Otedola Estate while trying to avoid collision with another vehicle.

Oke-Osanyitolu, added that in the process, the driver, lost control and crashed into the side of the bridge.

In the process, the truck over turned with some of the product (wheat) spilling on the road and blocking the entire route under the bridge inward Otedola estate.

“A young adult male, one of the occupants of the truck fell off the bridge and lost his life.

“The agency’s Crane has been dispatched for swift recovery of the impediment,” Oke-Osanyitolu stated.

At press time, the driver of the ill-fated truck had been taken to hospital and is receiving treatment as a result of injury sustained in the accident.