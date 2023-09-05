Lagos hosts W/Africa healthcare expo

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The organiser of Medic West Africa Exhibition and Conference has said that Nigeria would host the 2023 edition, a gathering of healthcare trade professionals in West Africa on September 26 to 28, 2023 in Lagos.

Informa Markets plans to host the 2023 edition of the West Africa Healthcare and Laboratory Expo, featuring over 150 exhibiting companies and 4500 healthcare professionals from 32 countries.

In a statement, Exhibition Director, Medic West Africa, Tom Coleman, said that West and Central Africa has an ever-increasing demand for quality healthcare services with its rapidly growing population.

Medic West Africa celebrates 10th anniversary and launches Medlab West Africa in partnership with MLSCN, supported by trade associations, government agencies, and industry partners.

Coleman said: “Whilst governments have made significant investments to improve healthcare infrastructure and expand access to medical facilities,

“Medic West Africa is instrumental in driving the progression of the healthcare industry by creating conducive environment for businesses and stakeholders to connect, discourse, and explore the latest healthcare advancements in healthcare technology and solutions.

“We are also very excited about the launch of Medlab West Africa, alongside the 2023 Medic West Africa event. After 20 years of being a successful global event brand, Medlab will be the one-stop event where innovation, collaboration, and growth converge to shape the future of the laboratory industry in West Africa.

“ It will foster connections within the medical laboratory community, making it the region’s largest multi-disciplinary laboratory congress and exhibition”, he said.

The Medic West Africa conference, which attracted 3,260 healthcare professionals from 84 countries in 2022 and facilitated $30 million in business deals, aims to provide a platform for leaders to discuss and shape the future of the region’s healthcare landscape. The event will feature clinical and lab conferences, healthcare business seminars, a healthcare leadership conference, and a women-in-healthcare luncheon.

On his part, Registrar/Chief Executive, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, MLSCN Dr Tosan Erhabor, saids: “As a regulator, the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria is committed to strengthening health laboratory systems and professional practice for quality services.

The company has developed a quality tripod for service delivery and is partnering with Medic West Africa to launch Medlabas, a platform for dialogue and promoting accurate medical laboratory test results. They aim to enrich the conference’s scientific programme.