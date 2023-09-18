Lagos HoS, Muri-Okunola resigns, says ‘I’m taking up a new role in Presidency’

Lagos Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Head of Service, HoS, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, has resigned his appointment from Governor Bababjide Sanwoolu’s cabinet, saying he would be taking up a new role in the Presidency to assist President Bola Tinubu.

Muri-Okunola announced this in a statement after submitting his resignation letter to Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Earlier, a top APC member and a reliable source, had blew the lid, saying Muri-Okunola would be resigning in order to join President Tinubu as his private principal secretary.

Recall that in the run off to the 2023 general elections, speculations were rife that Muri-Okunola, a one time Personal Assistant to Tinubu as Governor of Lagos State, would be replacing Sanwo-Olu as Lagos State Governor.

Announcing his resignation in a statement, he said, “My dear colleagues in the Lagos State Public Service. It is with a mixed heart that I inform you that my civil service career comes to an end on the 29th Of September.

“I informed Mr. Governor of my voluntary retirement from the Lagos State Civil Service after nearly five years of being your Head Of Service.

“I am grateful to MG and MDG and the entire executive council, the Body Of Permanent Secretaries and the entire workforce of Lagos State for the opportunity to serve.

“It has been a really fulfilling journey and experience, one that I will cherish for the rest of my life. I want to thank the entire public service for your support during the entirety of my tenure as your servant leader.

“You made me shine. You helped me clear the doubts of the naysayers. You gave me confidence and inspired my modest but fulfilled service. I appreciate you all individually and collaboratively as a family. We took the Lagos State Public Service to become the most vibrant and excellent public service in Nigeria in particular and sub Saharan Africa in general as the most professional workforce.

“I move on to serve the man who inspired and brought me into public service and to take it as a career which eventually took me to the zenith as your Head Of Service.

“I will be taking on a new role in The Presidency to assist and contribute my quota in achieving The Renewed Hope agenda of our President And Commander In Chief, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“I feel humbled and privileged to be taking on this new challenge and pray that The Almighty Allah will enable me in the discharge of this solemn duty to our nation.

“I count on your continued support, cooperation and prayers. Finally, I want to congratulate whoever emerges as my successor, and the 22nd Head of Service Of Lagos State Government and to request you to give him or her all the support and more than ever, to grow and take our proud public service to greater heights.”