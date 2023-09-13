Lagos Govt to end food wastage by 2024

Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday says it will end food wastage in the state by 2024.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State made this known in Ikeja, during the swearing-in of the new cabinet members of 37 commissioners and special advisers.

Sanwo-Olu said that ending food wastage and ensuring food security for the residents of the state was one of the focus agenda of his second term administration.

He said that the government would establish the Lagos Food Security and Central Logistics Park in Ketu-Ereyun, near Epe, by 2024.

”Food security for our people is another critical focus area for us this term. As we all know, Lagos ”imports” most of the food that we consume.

”Due to the lack of appropriate storage facilities, up to 40 per cent of the agriculture products either cultivated in Lagos or imported from other states end up wasted.

”We are poised to end this monumental waste when the Lagos Food Security and Central Logistics Park is completed in Ketu-Ereyun, near Epe, by 2024.

”This will cut down, if not eliminate scarcity of perishable food, improve access for processing and packaging, and ensure the application of quality standards.

“Above all, it will facilitate higher revenue for our teeming farming population,” the governor said.

He said that over the past 100 Days since the administration began its second term, a lot more had happened, as the government announced the renaming of its Governance Agenda to T.H.E.M.E.S+.

According to him, the renaming of T.H.E.M.E.S to T.H.E.M.E.S+, is in recognition of the necessity of incorporating Social Inclusion, Gender Equality and Youth Development into all government’s programmes.

Sanwo-Olu said that the government would focus on building a better and more equitable society, as no one and no sector would be left behind in the journey to building a Greater Lagos.

He said that beyond the broad T.H.E.M.E.S+ agenda, the second term would focus on building and completing enduring legacy projects in transportation, health and agriculture that would open up more economic and developmental opportunities for residents of the state.

The governor said that already, in just the first 100 days, the state had witnessed the commencement of operations of the Blue Line Rail Service.

”What a joy it has been for me and I am sure for millions of our people, to watch as Lagos finally joined the list of cities around the world with a modern and functional metro rail system.

”The journey to make this happen was long and tough but we proved ourselves to be more durable and tougher.

”The smiles on the faces of commuters already using the Blue Line will soon be replicated along the Agbado to Marina corridor, where we are putting finishing touches to the completion of the Red Line Rail Service.

”This route will encompass 13 Stations in iconic parts of Lagos like Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, Ebute Meta and Ebute Ero.

”Still on Rail, we shall commence the extension of the Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko. This will expand coverage of the service to millions more of our people,” he said.

According to him, when completed and fully operational, the extended Blue Line and the Red Line will jointly serve over one and half million commuters daily.

He said that as many experts had stated, the benefits of this to the economy would be massive and more importantly, the improvement in the quality of life of the people would be palpable.

Sanwo-Olu said that the giant strides being made with the rail would be complemented by the efforts on road infrastructure, as the government would focus on completing Phase 1 of the 4th Mainland Bridge.

He said that the 4th Mainland Bridge, which would link Ikorodu, Epe and Ibeju-Lekki axes of the state, would further open up the Eastern corridor of Lagos and catalyse economic growth and development for the millions of residents living and working in that area.

”Alongside the 4th Mainland Bridge is the Omu Creek Project. This will link the Lekki-Epe Expressway (the redevelopment of which is almost completed) to the Ito Omu area of Lagos.

”When completed, expect the rise of new towns that will help to decongest our metropolis, create massive job opportunities for the indigenous people of the area and facilitate private investments in multiple sectors.

“Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, a Greater Lagos is coming to Ito Omu, ” Sanwo-Olu said.