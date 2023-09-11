Lagos Fire Service trains officers on rescue operations

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has engaged firefighters in a two- day inplant training for watch officers.

The training, themed: “Effective Fire Fighting and Rescue Operations: Roles and Responsibilities of the First Line Supervisors,” was held at the State Treasury Office Resource Centre, Alausa CBD, Ikeja, Lagos.

Officers were trained to meet up with their 21st century counterparts in combating Fire and related emergencies.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Mr. Sesan Ogundeko, speaking on the ocassion, urged firefighters to project the image of the agency efficiently and professionally in their call duty in emergency management.

Ogundeko, lamented the public’s wrong perception of firefighters during operations, saying people usually accuse them of ineffeciency in tackling raging inferno.

Earlier, Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, noted that there has been series of operational challenges globally, hence, the need to catch up with the artificial intelligence world.

“While we think globally, our learning must become in proficient peri-passu with our environment,” Adeseye maintained.

Facilitators, making up of seasoned administrators at the two-day workshop, include: the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mrs Abidakun Ajibola, who delivered the topic “Public Service Rules and Ethics/Employees Attitudinal Change.”

Mr. Sholaja Olufemi from the State Public Service Staff Development Center (PSSDC) spoke on “Responsibilities of First Line Supervisors for Excellent Service Delivery/Emotional Intelligence.”

From the Ministry of Health, Dr. Odunaye-Badmus Sekinat, spoke on health tips and safety of firefighters, while, Mrs. Funmi Owolabi from the Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation, delivered paper on the Growth Mindset.

Others include: The Anambra State Fire Service Director, Engr. Martin Agbili, PhD, Mr. Olokungboye Pascal, Chief Fire Officer (Retd), among others.