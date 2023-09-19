Lagos deputy gov, others pay condolence visit to Mohbad’s family

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Femi Hamzat has led a delegation from the state government on a condolence visit to the family of late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Hamzat, along with some government officials, visited the late singer’s home on Tuesday.

The Deputy Governor assured that the state government will ensure the family gets justice, and the late singer’s son, Liam Aloba Eyinimofeoluwa, will be taken care of.

Recall Vanguard reported earlier that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the state Police Command, in collaboration with the Department of State Services, DSS, to launch a major investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the music star.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the Governor noted that it is following developments on issues surrounding the death of the singer.

The statement reads: “The Lagos State Government has noted the developments that have followed the death of music star Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (aka MohBad).

“The Government commiserates with his family and fans. We feel the pains of losing such a talented and promising young man, who made a name for himself in a highly competitive industry.

“May The Almighty grant his soul rest and comfort his bereaved family and fans.

“Following Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive, the Police in Lagos State have launched a major investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the young star.

“A 19-man police panel has been asked to unravel the mystery of the musician’s death.

“Further to this and to boost the investigation, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the investigation and widen the dragnet with inter-agency collaboration and use of best in class technology to unearth the truth.

“Mr. Sanwo-Olu has directed that all those who may have played any role whatsoever in any event leading to the death of MohBad be made to face the law after a thorough investigation.

“Consequently, Department of State Services (DSS) has also joined the investigation so as to get justice for the youngster, his family and teeming fans.

“The Government pleads with all those who may have vital information that may assist the investigation process to avail the investigating team with such.

“Government also appeals to the investigating team to guarantee the confidentiality and protection of all witnesses who may come forward with vital information or indicative evidence that may assist the process.

“The government appeals to all friends and fans of the deceased to stay calm and refrain from making inflammatory utterances and reaching prejudicial conclusions on this matter.

“Staying calm and following the process keenly will be our most solemn tribute to the memory of the departed talent.

“Besides, the grieving family should be allowed to mourn their loss in peace. It is, indeed, a difficult time for us all – the government, the family and MohBad’s fans. Any action that can aggravate the grief should be avoided.

“The Police and the DSS have been admonished to brief the public on their efforts periodically.”