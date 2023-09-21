Lagos CP vows to sustain current level of peace in Ikorodu

Lagos CP, Idowu Owohunwa

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, on Thursday assured residents of Ikorodu that the state command would sustain the current tempo of peace in the division.

Owohunwa gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to the palace of Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi.

According to the CP, the police can only perform effeciently with contnous support of the citizens as strategic partners, particularly the traditional institution.

“Our visit to Ikorodu is to reassure them of the determination of the Nigerian Police Force to sustain the current level of peace in the locality.

“Of course, that can not be achieved without the continued support of the citizens and strategic partners.

“Particularly respected traditional institutions like the paramount ruler of Ikorodu division.

“The paramount ruler has given me tips to some private areas he needed further actions.

“As an outcome of the visit, the division will be better policed,” he said.

Owohunwa said he was in Ikorodu to interact with officers at the division and the area command on their challenges and to provide solution as well as to extend condolences of the command to indigenes of Ikorodu through the traditional rulers.

Owohunwa assured residents that investigation would be professionally and thoroughly undertaken while necessary prosecutorial action would also be taken so that justice can be assured for late Mobhad.

He urged the local vigilance groups to synergise with the Police since they had an existing structure they could leverage for efficient operation.

“Part of my visit is to interact with officers at the divisions, area command and to pay condolence through the traditional rulers to indigenes of Ikorodu.

“There is no police anywhere, no matter how trained, renumerated or resourced, can work optimally without the trust and cooperation and partnership of the citizen.

“Ikorodu has presented a local security model which is being supported by the traditional rulers, we will leverage the existing structure into our mainstream,” CP Owohunwa said.

Earlier, Oba Shotobi, thanked the CP for his visit to Ikorodu and advised the local security outfit to synergise and work hand-in-hand with the police and not to take laws into their hands.

Shotobi said they should ensure that criminals were handed over to the police after arrest for necessary prosecution.

He said that traditional rulers would also give necessary support to the police to unravel the cause of the death of the singer.

He appealed to residents to also provide useful information that would be helpful to the police in their investigation.

“I am very delighted and honoured on the visit of the CP to Ikorodu.

“He came to receive blessings since he assumed position as the CP of Lagos State and we have given it to him.

“He has listened to all our agitations and has assured us that he will take necessary action on them.

“As for Mobhad, I call on residents to give the police useful information and we will support to unravel the cause of the death of the singer,” Shotobi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the body of Mohbad, was exhumed by the police on Thursday in Ikorodu for further investigations.

Present during the visit were all traditional rulers and some political leaders in the division. (NAN)