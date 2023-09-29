Lagos council sensitises residents on sexual, gender-based violence

The Executive Chairman, Ifelodun Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Mr Olufemi Okeowo, has called for collective efforts of all stakeholders against gender-based violence.

Okeowo made the call during a sensitisation programme against gender-based violence on Friday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme, organised in collaboration with Lagos State Government, was to sensitise residents of the LGA on the dangers inherent in violence against women.

Okeowo , represented by the Head, Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation at the council, Mrs Kikelomo Longe, appealed to the residents to shun domestic violence and report any act of sexual abuse to relevant authorities for prompt action.

He said the programme was organised to create awareness and highlight the dangers inherent in violence against women.

“Putting a stop to sexual abuse and gender-based violence is a collective responsibility.

“We need to ensure our society is free from the menace at the same time fight the battle together,” he said.

Speaking, Mr Damilare Adewusi, Head, Community Engagement on Sexual & Gender-Based Violence Agency (SGBV)said everyone must be involved in tackling the menace head-on.

Adewusi said the state government had opened a telephone line through which any victim or witness could lodge their cases at any point in time for prompt intervention.

“Tackling the domestic violence and Sexual Abuse in our community is the responsibility of everybody through the “mandated reporting” line.

“This “mandated reporting” is a reporting code through our Toll Free number 08000-333-333.

“Consequently, the whistleblower or the victim of the abuse is highly protected and can report any kind of domestic and sexual abuses to agency office with his or her identity protected,” he said.

Adewusi further said that domestic violence is not only physical abuse but could be verbal such as calling one’s spouse or children bad names.

According to him, even forcing one’s spouse, girl friend or boyfriend into sex is rape under the law and the penalty is imprisonment.

“You are free to call the toll free line at any time because it is a 24 hours line as it is our collective responsibilities to report to the authority no matter who the culprit is.

“Because a rapist is an Oliver Twist he or she will always want to repeat the act, that is why we must nip it in the bud by reporting the case as soon as possible even when our blood relation is the culprit,” Adewusi added.

Mr Biodun Adebayo, a resident, requested more public enlightenment and education on what constitutes domestic violence, rape, sexual harassment and other related vices.

Adebayo also appealed to governments at all levels to address the issues of drug abuse among the youths.

“People commit some of these crimes when they are under the influence of drugs.

“The sensitisation should be a continuous exercise in churches, mosques, palaces and other official gatherings,” he said.

NAN