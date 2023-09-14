Lagos commissioner says no woman will be left behind

Mrs Bolaji Dada, the Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Allieviation (WAPA), has assured that no woman will be left behind in the state.

Dada gave the assurance while speaking to newsmen on resumption of duty on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dada was among the commissioners sworn in by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his second term in office.

NAN reports that Dada served as the Commissioner for WAPA during Sanwo-Olu’s first term in office.

She said: “As we embark on this new phase, it is essential that we reiterate the critical importance of our mission.

“WAPA plays a crucial role in tackling societal challenges and creating an inclusive and equitable society for all residents of Lagos State.

“Our mandate is to uplift and empower the vulnerable population, particularly women and the impoverished.

“We cannot underestimate the impact our work can have on the lives of countless individuals.

“When we empower a woman, we uplift an entire community and therefore, it is our duty to ensure that no woman is left behind but given an equal chance to succeed.”

The commissioner said the ministry would work with relevant stakeholders, non-governmental agencies, community leaders, and the private sector, to reach the most vulnerable in the state .

She, however, thanked Sanwo-Olu for giving her another opportunity to serve again in his cabinet as a commissioner.

“I am truly privileged to have been chosen to lead the efforts of this esteemed ministry in achieving its noble goals,” she said, (NAN)