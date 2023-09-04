Lagos blue line rail: Sanwo-Olu rides as commercial operation commences

Sanwo-Olu

…urges residents to embrace rail transportation

…passengers recount experience

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, took the ride in the maiden commercial passenger operation on the blue light rail from CMS terminal to Mile2

The governor, and his deputy, boarded the train at exactly 9:10 am for a rude to Mile 2 station.

The passengers who rode along with the governor described the first experience as wholesome.

From Tuesday, partial passenger operations will start from 6:30 am to 10 am (Morning peak) the afternoon Peak, from 4 pm to 9:30 pm.

These operations will start with 12 trips for two weeks which will be ramped up to 76 trips per day.

The long-awaited Blue Line Rail project is being constructed by the Lagos State Government and supervised by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, as part of the state’s development and improved intermodal transport system.

A Chinese Firm is constructing the project, China Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC.

The official commencement date which has been shifted several times is expected to bring a lot of relief to the teeming Lagos populace, particularly as palliative with the prevailing economic situation brought about by the Federal Government fuel subsidy removal which led to an increase in pump price to an all-time high N600 and above per litre.

The rail line was started by the former administration of Babatunde Fashola more than 12 years ago. But the first phase – 13km (Marina to Mile 2) on the Lagos-Badagry corridor is being completed by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.