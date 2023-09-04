Lagos Assembly begins screening of fresh 18-commissioner-nominees Tuesday

The Lagos State House of Assembly will on Tuesday, begin screening of the second batch of 18 commissioner-nominees sent by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state on Monday.

The Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, made this known at plenary.

Obasa urged the screening committee led by Mr. Fatai Mojeed to ensure a thorough screening process of the new nominees and report to the house on Thursday.

The speaker said the 18 commissioner-nominees were Dr Afolabi Tajudeen, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Mr Olalere Odusote, Dr Oluwarotimi Fashola, Mrs Folashade Ambrose-Medem, Mr Akinyemi Ajigbotafe and Mr Samuel Egube.

Obasa said others were Mr Tolani Akibu, Mrs Bolaji Dada, Mrs Barakat Bakare, Mr Olugbenga Omotoso, Mr Mosopefolu George, Mr Yekini Agbaje, Dr Olumide Oluyinka, Mr Abayomi Oluyomi, Dr Iyabode Ayoola and Mr Sola Giwa.

NAN reports that prior to the speaker’s comment, the Clerk of the House, Mr Olalekan Onafeko, read a letter from the governor listing the names presented.

Onafeko said Sanwo-Olu said some of the names were represented while new names were added.

The clerk said the letter thanked the speaker and members of the house for their diligence and commitment in relation to the recent screening and confirmation of 22 nominees.

“Your rigorous assessment of these nominees in adherence to your constitutional obligations demonstrates your dedication to ensuring a competent and effective council.

“After careful consideration of the 17 names that were rejected, I have decided to represent a list of nominees which includes a balanced selection of previously presented and new individuals.

“This list represents a broad political spectrum and diverse backgrounds reflective of the rich diversity of our lovely state,” the clerk quoted Sanwo-Olu as saying.

The clerk quoted the governor as saying that he was confident that the new nominees would bring fresh ideas that would help the growth and progress of the state

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the assembly on Wednesday, rejected 17 commissioner nominees, including former commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and former commissioner for information, Mr Gbenga Omotosho.

The lawmakers, however, confirmed 22 other commissioner nominees of the governor.

The exercise, which was done through a voice vote, was sequel to the screening of the nominees at the assembly’s Committee of the Whole at plenary.