LAGDO DAM: Evacuate Nigerians living by river side, GDI tells FG

Greenstrides Development Initiative, GDI, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to dredge the downstream channels of the Benue River to reduce the effects of flooding when the Lagdo Dam is finally opened.

The Executive Director of GDI, Mr. Viktor Ikiriko, in a statement, also urged community leaders to get involved in efforts to evacuate residents of the river belt, saying majority of these communities bordering the basin were already battling with the consequences of heavy rains.

Ikiriko, who advised the National Orientation Agency, NOA, to spearhead the exercise, said all concerned bodies must mobilise impact-mitigation and protection strategies to save lives and properties.

His words: “The notice to open the flood gates of the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River in Cameroon to release its water content by the Cameronian authorities has been received in Nigeria with the usual concern that accompanies such news year in year out.

“It is no longer a surprise that the Cameronian authorities periodically open the flood gates of the dam to allow water flow downstream to avoid a deluge that may break the banks of the dam thereby having devastating effects on the environment, ecosystem, and communities downstream which include the Nigerian communities lying along the Benue basin and its tributaries.

“The concern generated by the planned opening of the dam therefore is not surprising, going by what has transpired over the years, with cases of flood increasing with each year.

“The recent overflooding of the Benue River, with devastating effects leading to the submergence of farmlands, entire communities and livelihoods is still very fresh in the memory of many, especially the affected. “