Lac Truck Service Station expands to meet growing demand in Nigeria

By Florence Amagiya

Lac Truck Service Station, a leading provider of truck maintenance and repair services in Nigeria, has launched a new office in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

The new office is part of the company’s plan to expand its reach and meet the growing demand for its services.



Lac Truck Service Station offers a wide range of services, including oil changes, brake repairs, engine repairs, and transmission repairs. It also offers a fleet management program that helps businesses to keep their trucks in good condition and on the road.



Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Femi Olushakin, Business Director, Lac Truck Service Station, stated that the company is committed to providing its customers with the best possible service and support. He emphasized the importance of proper truck maintenance in extending the life of the vehicle and reducing operating costs.



Olushakin also noted that the company is working to make its services more accessible and affordable for truck owners. He announced that Lac Truck Service Station is keen on opening new service stations at different locations in Lagos and investing in new equipment and technology to improve its services.