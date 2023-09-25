Lac Truck Service Station expands operations in Lagos

L-R Joke Ashley-Dejo, Rotimi Ashley-Dejo (Chairman LAC Autos), Mr Tayo Gbajumo (Ibile Oil & Gas Corp), Mr Femi Olushakin (Business Director LAC Autos), Mr Allen (FAW Trucks, Country Mgr), Pst Joseph Agbaje, Paul Dako (Workshop Mgr LAC Autos), Engr Lekan Tajudeen (Auto Engineer LAC Autos).

By Florence Amagiya

Lac Truck Service Station, a leading provider of truck maintenance and repair services in Nigeria, expanded its operations in Lagos yesterday with the launch of a new office in Ibeju Lekki. The company is investing heavily in its Nigerian operations, opening new service stations and investing in new equipment and technology to improve its services.

Lac Truck Service Station is a major distributor of truck brands such as FAW and Hongyan Trucks. The new facility will provide comprehensive maintenance services to Lac’s customers and other truck owners in Lagos.

Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Femi Olushakin, Business Director, Lac Truck Service Station, said “We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality truck maintenance and repair services in Nigeria. Our new facility in Ibeju Lekki is a testament to our commitment to the Nigerian market and our desire to help our customers keep their trucks on the road and running efficiently.”

Mr. Olushakin also highlighted the importance of proper truck maintenance in extending the life of the vehicle and reducing operating costs.

He stated “We also provide the right kind of maintenance for sustainability. What we are doing is going to be based on three pillars which are fast, efficient and durable. We have the right kind of equipment to make that happen. We want to ensure that you get adequate value for whatever amount of money you pay for our services. Spending the amount of money we have done so far on getting the right kind of equipments is to our advantage”.

Still speaking at the event, He reiterated that Lac Truck Service Station is working to improve the customer experience. The company has implemented a new automated system that will send messages to customers when their trucks are due for maintenance and allow them to track the progress of their repairs.

“In Nigeria, our maintenance culture is lacking and it cuts across everywhere. We want to be sure that first, when you are coming here, distance is not going to be too much of an issue for you. Everything we are going to do is automated. Right from the point where vehicles will be serviced here is system driven. Messages will be sent out so you can know when it’s time for maintenance. You can also track what is being done by having your service history. What usually happens is that it’s not always the investors who drive these trucks. The truth remains that these trucks drivers would want to minimise cost as much as possible to their own benefit and to the detriment of the asset without the knowledge of the owner. At the end of the day, the owner of the asset ends up losing more money than he thinks. And so we send the same direct me,” he said.

Ogunshakin further stated that “The company is also collaborating with leading truck manufacturers, such as FAW and Hongyan, to ensure that its techniians/ engineers are well trained and certified. This partnership will help Lac Truck Service Station to provide its customers with the highest quality maintenance and repair services possible.”

The expansion of Lac Truck Service Station’s operations in Lagos is a positive development for the Nigerian trucking industry. The company’s commitment to providing high-quality services at an affordable price will help truck owners to keep their vehicles in good condition and reduce their operating costs.